End Zone: High school football scores for Oct. 15

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 9 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

  • Statesboro at Bradwell
  • Richmond Hill at Brunswick
  • Glynn Academy at Effingham County
  • Benedictine at South Effingham
  • Coffee at Wayne County
  • New Hampstead at Islands
  • Jenkins at Beach
  • Tattnall County at Appling County
  • Long County at Brantley County
  • Windsor Forest at Groves
  • Johnson at SEB
  • Savannah at Liberty County
  • Bacon County at Swainsboro
  • Jeff Davis at Toombs County
  • East Laurens at Vidalia
  • Jenkins County at Bryan County
  • ECI at Claxton
  • MCA at Metter
  • Portal at Screven County
  • Telfair County at Montgomery County
  • SCPS at Calvary
  • Country Day at Aquinas
  • Bulloch Academy at Frederica
  • Memorial Day at Pinewood Christian
  • RTCA at Brentwood
  • St. Andrew’s at Trinity Christian
  • Orangeburg Prep at Beaufort Academy
  • HHCA at JPII
  • Northwood Academy at HHPrep
  • Bethesda at Greenwood Christian
  • St. John’s Christian at Thomas Heyward
  • May River at Beaufort
  • Bluffton at Hilton Head
  • Pelion High at Wade Hampton
  • Whale Branch at Estill
  • Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Burke High
  • Battery Creek at Bishop England

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

