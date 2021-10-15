Sky Cams
FBI recognizes Hilton Head girl for kindness

FBI agents were at Hilton Head Preparatory School earlier today, but nobody was in trouble.
By Tyler Manion
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
During the pandemic, then 12-year-old Riley Wilbert, put pen to paper to write her idols, valentine’s letters, and a lot of them.

“I wrote 60,” said Hilton Head 8th grader Riley Wilbert.

Riley’s a normal 8th grader.

“They just needed to know that someone actually cared for them.”

With an abnormal understanding of life.

“The small things really count and I thought that if I could just send these letters and make their day brighter that would just help so much.”

She wasn’t expecting anyone to get back to her... but the aspiring FBI agent got 55 responses... and then Riley’s parents told her that people from her dream job would be coming to her school.

“I was originally thinking, is this a joke? Like is this real and stuff? And they were definitely not joking.”

Bureau employees spoke to the entire middle school Friday and recognized Riley for the kindness she showed in those letters. Kindness, that’s now come back to her.

There’s no other place I would rather be right now than here, living my dream, trying to become an FBI agent.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

