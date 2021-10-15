Sky Cams
FRIDAY | A warmer, more humid day ahead of this weekend’s cold front!

*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Friday. It’s a mild morning with patchy areas of dense fog. Temperatures are in the low to mid-60s inland and mid to upper 60s into the Savannah Metro through 8 a.m. or so.

Under a few clouds, temperatures warm into the low to mid-80s by noon. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s in many communities between 2 and 4 p.m. The forecast remains dry today with a light breeze. A warming trend continues through tomorrow afternoon ahead of a strong weekend cold front.

We’ll begin Saturday closer to 70 degrees, but peak in the mid to upper 80s Saturday afternoon just ahead of a strong cold front. Temperatures quickly cool into the 70s, then 60s, Saturday evening with an offshore breeze.

Temperatures bottom-out in the low to mid-50s Sunday morning and only rebound into the low to mid-70s Sunday afternoon.

Cooler, dry weather prevails heading into early next work-week.

Have a wonderful weekend,

Cutter

THURSDAY | Another cool morning in the books!