Ga. Ports Authority says port congestion will not affect Christmas shopping

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Total port congestion.

That’s how a master pilot is describing big backups outside of the Port of Savannah. While you can see some ships docked past the Talmadge Bridge, about half a dozen more are docked off the coast of Tybee, waiting to be unloaded.

We’re hearing from the Georgia Ports Authority for the first time on how they plan to handle the backlog. The Georgia Ports Authority leaders point out the issues they’re dealing with are industry wide.

In a one-on-one interview - WTOC spoke with Griff Lynch, the Executive Director of the Georgia Ports Authority.

The first thing Lynch wanted people to know, is Santa Claus is still coming to town. He added while there will be what he called spotty-ness in service on some goods, 90-percent of the goods being shipped in by their customers will make it to store shelves throughout the region.

The other ten percent of goods that might still be sitting, waiting to get shipped out, Lynch said will eventually arrive.

“We actually polled our largest customers, and what we saw and hear is that they believe most of the stuff that they’re shipping will get to the shelves,” Lynch said.

Lynch also referenced import containers that are on the terminal for what’s called a “long dwell”.

“I’m really pleased to report that over the last several weeks, we’ve knocked down the long dwell imports by 70-percent. And I say ‘we’ loosely. It’s the entire maritime community. The truckers, the warehouse folks, the GPA employees out here working 40-percent overtime, the ILA.”

Lynch said port operations are working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, loading trains, working on the dock and in the yard. The gate operations window for trucks coming and going is from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., but Lynch says that’s what the need requires right now.

“During the summer and these peak months here in the fall, we are working until 11 at night at times when it’s needed by our customers.”

Lynch did say what the GPA has seen over the past year is unprecedented, but added hundreds of millions of dollars is being invested to increase operations, and more people are being hired to meet the needs of customers.

