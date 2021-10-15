Sky Cams
Hardeeville’s ‘Festival on Main’ returns

By Tyler Manion
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - The Second Annual Hardeeville Festival on Main has returned after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

It’s being held at the Richard Gray Recreation Complex behind City Hall Friday night and Saturday night.

“I’m hugely excited. This is the largest event Hardeeville puts on, we’re expecting 3,000 to 4,000 people over the course of the weekend, so we are super excited and it’s just a huge event that everyone from the community comes together and we’re just very very excited to be here,” said Jennifer Combes, Hardeeville Parks Recreation and Tourism Director.

But everything from the lumberjack show to the rides and games wouldn’t have been possible without fundraising by the city.

“We were fortunate to have between 15 to 20 sponsors of this event and I think we raised over $66,000,” said Hardeeville City Manager Michael Czymbor.

