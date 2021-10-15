Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Police officer attacked by woman with bat near US Capitol, reports say

The Capitol is seen in this file photo. A woman with a bit was arrested after allegedly...
The Capitol is seen in this file photo. A woman with a bit was arrested after allegedly attacking an officer.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman attacked a Capitol Police officer near the U.S. Capitol Friday morning, multiple media reports say.

Several officers had confronted the woman, who “appeared agitated” and raised the bat she was carrying, WJLA reported

During the scuffle, she reportedly bit an officer, CNN said.

Olivia Romano, 25, was taken into custody and faces charges.

Multiple protesters challenging fossil fuel projects were arrested Thursday amid a sit-in at the Department of the Interior building in downtown Washington, the Associated Press reported.

Security at the Capitol has been under the microscope since the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's Amazing is closing
What’s next for a vacant city-owned shopping center on Savannah’s eastside?
Alex Murdaugh's mugshot from the Orange County Corrections.
Murdaugh charged in connection with misappropriated funds in housekeeper’s death settlement
The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a shooting occurred at the Jennifer Ross...
Man killed at Savannah athletic complex was parent of a football player, according to Parks and Rec Department
Police lights
Tybee Police investigating report of suspicious males trying to lure 10-year-old child
Statesboro High School has been place on a soft lockdown Thursday, Feb. 6 due to a threat made...
Loaded gun found on Statesboro High campus, suspect arrested

Latest News

This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David...
UK lawmaker stabbed to death while meeting with constituents
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says
President Joe Biden was to visit a child development center in Hartford to promote his proposal...
Biden pushing child care provisions in stalled spending bill
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students led a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March...
Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre
Alex Murdaugh's mugshot from the Orange County Corrections.
Medical records show Murdaugh did have gunshot wound to the head, tested positive for drugs