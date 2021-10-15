Savannah businesses excited, cautious about return of Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson gave the OK to allow large events to return to the city.

This means the 2021 Savannah Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon is on.

Starting on November 1, large outdoor events in the City of Savannah can return. This news came just in time for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon to move forward with their plans.

For the last couple of weeks, this decision was up in the air. One business owner says while she’s happy to see events allowed again, this one in particular does have a negative impact on her business.

Kristin Russell is the owner of The Sentient Bean on the south end of Forsyth Park. She says, historically, the finish line is set up right by her shop on Park Avenue. Her business, she says, relies on foot traffic and with all the road closures and barricades on the street that week, people can’t get to her shop.

“Prior to the race the neighborhood is kind of closed off, so these businesses, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday leading up to the race, we lose all of our normal business. Then Saturday is crazy busy, but so is any given Saturday,” Russell said.

On the other side, Jane Ogle at Custom Fit Center says businesses should make the most of the opportunity these big events offer. Ogle says while road closures are a valid concern, she’s excited for a healthy, outdoor event to be happening.

“We’re really looking forward, on a personal and a professional level, to seeing more people here and enjoying more free time together,” Ogle said.

Both Ogle and Russell say they hope everyone can work together to overcome the challenges the city faces with things like traffic for the Rock and Roll Marathon.

The race will be held on November 6 and 7.

