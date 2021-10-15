SLAMMERS UNITE! Local artists share passion and inspiration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Local Artist Market (SLAM) is an opportunity for artists to sell their work without paying the normal gallery commissions. It’s also the chance to get inspired by their peers.

“When I look at other people’s art and the styles that they are engaged in, it does inspire me,” Savannah cubist Jim Cone said.

With the flair of Picasso and a nod toward the Coastal Empire, Cone brings an eclectic collection of work to SLAM. He says he’s always working on at least a dozen pieces so he’s built up quite the inventory.

“It keeps my mind going and also helps me be very, very prolific and productive,” Cone said.

Cone is a cancer survivor and says he’s been in and out of the hospital more than a dozen times in recent years. He says that only fuels him to work harder. Fueled by his own battle, Cone used his art to raise $20,000 for the Cancer Institute at Memorial Health back in 2017.

“You have to have a positive attitude and you have to have an uplifting spirit,” Cone said. “This stuff just pours out of me and I can’t stop it.”

Sharon McIntosh is another “SLAMMER” who’s been busy creating during the pandemic and is excited to see what her peers have been up to as well.

“I like going around and seeing what everyone else has,” McIntosh said. “That’s how we get inspired.”

After spending months creating, artists coming to SLAM are ready to let some work go, and sometimes it pays to say goodbye.

“You have to let it go because there are only a few paintings that I keep and I say are not for sale,” McIntosh said. “My husband says ‘Everything’s for sale.’”

“I’m getting a pretty large inventory and I need to sell it so come to SLAM,” Cone said.

SLAM is Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Salvation Army baseball field at 3000 Bee Road.

