Slightly altered route for this year’s Veterans Day Parade in Savannah

*
*(Veterans Council of Chatham County)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Organizers say this year’s Veterans Day Parade will be back in Savannah, but the route will be slightly altered.

That’s because of the construction happening on Broughton Street.

The chairman of the Veterans Council for Chatham County says the parade will go down Oglethorpe this year. The review area will be at Savannah Fire headquarters on Oglethorpe.

The parade is scheduled to happen Nov. 11. And step-off time is expected to happen between 10 and 10:15 AM.

Organizers say they are excited to return to Savannah and hope they have a good turnout.

“It’s going to be as big, hopefully a little bigger. We’ve got several organizations in the county and in the veterans’ community. And they are all going to be participating here. A lot of companies are just ready to get out there and advertise themselves in the parade. So, we are looking at about the same size, if not a little bigger than normal,” Veterans Council Chairman Joe Higgins said.

WTOC will be broadcasting the parade live on-air and online. You may even spot some of our news team members.

