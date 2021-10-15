Youth sports return 2 days after fatal shooting at Savannah athletic complex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just two days after the shooting at the Jennifer Ross Sports Complex, the fields were back open.

Kids played youth soccer and football Thursday. According to the letter from Chatham County Parks and Recreation, staff along with county and city officials are meeting to review what happened that night and develop additional security measures at the Jennifer Ross Sports Complex.

We spoke to some parents who were out on the field Thursday about the situation.

“We don’t want that to be a stigma attached to the events going on out here. We are family oriented organizations. We just want the opportunity for our children to develop their gifts and talents. It’s unfortunate that it happened, but it had nothing to do with or in no way a reflection of what we are out here doing,” said Mindy Wilson, who’s child plays football.

Coaches, parents and community leaders joined together for what they say is a call to action conversation about the events that unfolded and how the community can heal.

“To see the kids shaking and adults shaking and fearful in a place that’s supposed to be safe is very hard. We are here to help, with the Savannah Coalition of youth leaders we are willing to help. We also have a hot line that you can reach out to if you need help,” said Todd Rhodes, President of Savannah Royal Lions Youth Organization.

That hotline number is 1.888.967.7678. You can receive help dealing with trauma, find resources and more.

