Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting on Bluffton Rd.

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday night on Bluffton Road in Bluffton.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of multiple shots fired in a business parking lot on Bluffton Road where deputies found 23-year-old Marlon Lyons Jr. of Port Royal unresponsive. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies secured the scene and called paramedics. Lyons Jr. was later pronounced dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The Sheriff’s Office says an autopsy will be conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina to confirm Lyons Jr.’s cause of death. Deputies say investigators processed the shooting scene for forensic evidence and interviewed witnesses.

No subjects were found at the scene and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this investigation contact Corporal Andrew Calore at 843-255-3411 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.