Fall-like weather returns on Sunday!

The cold front will push across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this evening, ushering in cooler and drier air tonight. The spotty showers ahead of the front won’t be an issue for any evening plans. This evening will be comfortable, with temperatures in the 70s at sunset, but upper 60s by 10PM.

Sunday Tybee Tides: 7.9′ 6:17AM I 1.1′ 12:44PM I 8.1′ 6:51PM

If you’re up early, you will feel some of the coolest air we have had this fall Sunday morning! Inland communities will dip into the upper 40s at sunrise with lower 50s closer to Savannah. Clouds will be absent with plenty of sunshine to enjoy. A light northerly breeze will be around to accompany our highs in the lower 70s.

Fall-like weather continues into the work week with upper 40s around, even for Savannah, during the morning commute. Sunshine dominates the forecast with highs in the low to mid 70s on Monday. Cool weather sticks around on Tuesday morning, but slightly warmer air begins to build back in as highs return to the upper 70s.

Wednesday morning starts out in the mid 50s with afternoon highs near 80s. High will stick around the lower 80s to close out the work week with just a slight chance of rain on Friday and Saturday.

Tropical Update:

There are no areas of potential development being monitored by the National Hurricane Center at this time. That doesn’t mean we are done with tropical systems this season!

