Jamie Ertle’s Friday Wx Forecast 10-15-2021

By Dave Turley
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A warm and pleasant Friday evening under mostly clear skies. We made it up to 86° Friday and we’ll be even warmer Saturday ahead of a strong cold front moving quickly through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Saturday afternoon and evening. This will bring a slight chance for isolated showers and storms, high 88°.

Daybreak Sunday 53 and sunny with highs in the middle 70s and cool north breeze.

High pressure returns Sunday and settles over the area into next week. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with the coolest air so far this season into Tuesday. Temps will warm Wednesday with another cold front bringing our next rain chance Friday.

Bundle up Monday morning we’ve got lows in the mid to upper 40s and afternoon highs in the middle 70s.

It’ll still be chilly Tuesday morning with upper 40s, but by mid work temperatures return to somewhat near normal for this time of year with morning lows in near 60° and afternoon highs near 80°

TROPICS: No tropical development expected in the next 5 days.

Marine Forecast: Saturday: SW wind at 10 kt. Seas 1-2 ft. Sunday: N wind 15-20 kt gusts of 25 kt, seas 4-5 ft; expect a small craft advisory.

Stay Safe!

JErtle

