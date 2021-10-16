Savannah Police investigating shooting in The Highlands

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting in The Highlands.

Police say officers responded to the first block of Ashleigh Lane around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a non life threatening gunshot wound.

Officials say the shooting is believed to have occurred in the residence with an unknown male subject.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances around the shooting

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.