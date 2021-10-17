Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting on Lady’s Island

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a home on Brickyard Point Road North on Lady’s Island Saturday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office says when deputies arrived at the home, they found an adult male deceased inside. They say the man died as a result of “a gunshot wound or wounds”.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is no public safety threat at this time because the person of interest in the shooting was located at the scene. Deputies say investigators were on scene looking for forensic evidence and interviewed witnesses.

The Sheriff’s Office says at this point in the investigation, no one has been charged.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
2 females shot, 1 male injured on Brewer Street in Savannah
Savannah Police responded to the first block of Ashleigh Lane around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after...
Savannah Police investigating shooting in the Highlands area
Alex Murdaugh's mugshot from the Orange County Corrections.
Medical records show Murdaugh did have gunshot wound to the head, tested positive for drugs
The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a shooting occurred at the Jennifer Ross...
Man killed at Savannah athletic complex was parent of a football player, according to Parks and Rec Department

Latest News

SLAMMERS UNITE! Local artists share passion and inspiration
Local artists showcase work at Savannah Local Artist Market
SSU Homecoming 2021
Savannah State University celebrates Homecoming 2021
Doctors in South Georgia traded in their white coats for pink today in observance of Breast...
Habersham YMCA holds “Party in Pink” event for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Police lights
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting on Bluffton Rd.