Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting on Lady’s Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a home on Brickyard Point Road North on Lady’s Island Saturday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office says when deputies arrived at the home, they found an adult male deceased inside. They say the man died as a result of “a gunshot wound or wounds”.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is no public safety threat at this time because the person of interest in the shooting was located at the scene. Deputies say investigators were on scene looking for forensic evidence and interviewed witnesses.

The Sheriff’s Office says at this point in the investigation, no one has been charged.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.