Bennett, Bowers, D lead No. 1 Georgia past Kentucky, 30-13

Georgia’s first game as the nation’s No. 1-ranked team since 2008 was a big success.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) is stopped short of the goal line by Georgia linebacker...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) is stopped short of the goal line by Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s first game as the nation’s No. 1-ranked team since 2008 was a big success.

Stetson Bennett tossed three touchdown passes and the Bulldogs got another stifling defensive effort in a 30-13 win over No. 11 Kentucky.

Bennett started his third straight game in place of injured JT Daniels. The senior threw for 250 yards, including a pair of scoring passes to freshman tight end Brock Bowers.

The Bulldogs’ defense allowed two touchdowns in a game for the first time all season but largely shut down up-and-coming Kentucky, which took its first loss of the season.

Georgia improved to 7-0.

