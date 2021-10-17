Chamber of Commerce proud of Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival turnout

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people have showed up the past couple of days to the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival and the Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce said it’s good to be back.

Melody Williams came from Atlanta.

“Drove a couple of hours here to come in here and get me some food come outside and get some air. Interact, mingle and just have fun,” said Attendee Melody Williams.

Just like Williams, people come from all over to the seafood festival every year. Williams came across the festival looking for fun things to do for her mom’s birthday. Her family enjoys all the food options.

“They’re hungry. They’re eating, you know, what we’re here for,” said Williams.

The CEO of the Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce said they see everyone having a good time and they’re proud of the turnout.

“It feels great and it just kind of assures us that people love this event and are excited to have it back,” said Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce CEO Kathryn Johnson.

Adults and kids of all ages filled the park.

“I like the games, the food and the rides.” said Attendee Gabby Candewen.

“Maybe the food and the rides and the prizes. It’s all fun,” said Attendee Abby Candewen.

The community support is a big boost to all the food vendors and other businesses that came out.

“We had over three thousand people here last night for Friday. I talked to several of our vendors. One of them said they had record sales and they’ve been with us for 16 years so it sounds like people are coming out and really excited,” said Johnson.

There was plenty of that excitement all day. Even the babies were having a good time. The live music throughout the evening and the attractions are part of what makes the festival a success. Some people are already looking forward to the next one.

“It’s never gonna be my last one,” said Williams. “I’m gonna try to come every year.”

Sunday is the last night of fun at the festival. People can watch more live music and catch performances from local dance studios.

