Cooler air continues into the work week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunshine continues to dominate our afternoon with highs only near 70 degrees!

Some of us are still in the 60s this afternoon, quite a difference from Saturday! pic.twitter.com/Br2ncxE050 — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) October 17, 2021

Add in the breeze and drier air and it is a nearly perfect day! This is cool for us, even for this time of the year. Typically, our highs are closer to 79 degrees. Cool weather stretches into the evening with temperatures in the mid 60s at sunset. Drier air will really allow us to cool overnight, with the chilliest air of the season (so far) expected in the morning!

Monday Tybee Tides: 7.7′ 7:06AM I 0.7′ 1:33PM I 7.7′ 7:36PM

Fall-like weather continues into the work week with mid to upper 40s around, even for Savannah, during the morning commute. Sunshine dominates the forecast with highs in the low to mid 70s on Monday. Cool weather sticks around on Tuesday morning, but slightly warmer air begins to build back in as highs return to the upper 70s.

Wednesday morning starts out in the low to mid 50s with afternoon highs near 80s. High will stick around the lower 80s to close out the work week with just a slight chance of rain on Friday as our next front moves in. This upcoming weekend looks dry and sunny with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tropical Update:

There are no areas of potential development being monitored by the National Hurricane Center at this time. That doesn’t mean we are done with tropical systems this season!

