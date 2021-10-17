Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Habersham YMCA holds “Party in Pink” event for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Doctors in South Georgia traded in their white coats for pink today in observance of Breast...
Doctors in South Georgia traded in their white coats for pink today in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.(WCTV)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People moved and grooved Saturday at the Habersham YMCA for their annual “Party in Pink” event.

Every year the event raises money for breast cancer awareness. Organizers say since they couldn’t have the event last year due to the pandemic, this year was even more exciting to get out and support a great cause.

People of all ages dressed in their best pink attire and danced the morning away. They got to participate in several types of dance fitness style classes including pound, zumba, zumba toning and werq, which is a pop and hip-hop style class.

Organizer Brandy Ramey says all of the money raised Saturday through raffles and entry fees will go directly to the YMCA’s Livestrong program, which helps survivors gain strength and confidence after being diagnosed with cancer.

“It’s just very exciting to see all of these people come together and get fit, which is one of my passions and help our community which is another one of my passions. It’s two passions of the YMCA as well,” said fitness instructor and coordinator of “Party in Pink” Brandy Ramey.

Breast cancer survivor Joyce Williams says her mission is to come to events like this and share resources with survivors. She says every breast cancer awareness event makes a big difference.

“It’s great to be back out and to have that support and to see it because even though we had a lockdown last year and things were limited, breast cancer didn’t slow down. To see all of this support that is out there, I think, is huge to remind people that you’re not alone,” said Williams.

Ramey says they hope this event will raise a few hundred dollars.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
2 females shot, 1 male injured on Brewer Street in Savannah
Savannah Police responded to the first block of Ashleigh Lane around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after...
Savannah Police investigating shooting in the Highlands area
Alex Murdaugh's mugshot from the Orange County Corrections.
Medical records show Murdaugh did have gunshot wound to the head, tested positive for drugs
The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a shooting occurred at the Jennifer Ross...
Man killed at Savannah athletic complex was parent of a football player, according to Parks and Rec Department

Latest News

SLAMMERS UNITE! Local artists share passion and inspiration
Local artists showcase work at Savannah Local Artist Market
SSU Homecoming 2021
Savannah State University celebrates Homecoming 2021
Police lights
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting on Bluffton Rd.
2 females shot, 1 male injured on Brewer Street in Savannah