Habersham YMCA holds “Party in Pink” event for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People moved and grooved Saturday at the Habersham YMCA for their annual “Party in Pink” event.

Every year the event raises money for breast cancer awareness. Organizers say since they couldn’t have the event last year due to the pandemic, this year was even more exciting to get out and support a great cause.

People of all ages dressed in their best pink attire and danced the morning away. They got to participate in several types of dance fitness style classes including pound, zumba, zumba toning and werq, which is a pop and hip-hop style class.

Organizer Brandy Ramey says all of the money raised Saturday through raffles and entry fees will go directly to the YMCA’s Livestrong program, which helps survivors gain strength and confidence after being diagnosed with cancer.

“It’s just very exciting to see all of these people come together and get fit, which is one of my passions and help our community which is another one of my passions. It’s two passions of the YMCA as well,” said fitness instructor and coordinator of “Party in Pink” Brandy Ramey.

Breast cancer survivor Joyce Williams says her mission is to come to events like this and share resources with survivors. She says every breast cancer awareness event makes a big difference.

“It’s great to be back out and to have that support and to see it because even though we had a lockdown last year and things were limited, breast cancer didn’t slow down. To see all of this support that is out there, I think, is huge to remind people that you’re not alone,” said Williams.

Ramey says they hope this event will raise a few hundred dollars.

