Local artists showcase work at Savannah Local Artist Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local artists came together to sell and show off their art at the 4th Savannah Local Artist Market also known as SLAM.

Nearly 75 artist showed off their unique and different art at the Salvation Army baseball field. The market featured everything from food, fine arts, photography, jewelry, pottery, fiber, mixed media, sculpture and much more.

Organizers were happy to see the large turnout and say this is the second market they’ve held this year.

“You’ll find good stuff here that’s the key is having good art and these people are outstandingly good,” said Director Charlie Ellis. “If you take the time to go around and look at each one they are really good and good art will attract a lot of people.”

The event was free to everyone. Organizers hope these markets give exposure to local artists while also bringing our community together.

