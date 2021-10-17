Sky Cams
Riley’s game-winning single in 9th lifts Braves past Dodgers

Austin Riley homered and drove in the winning run with a single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series.
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley reacts after hitting the game winning RBI single to score Atlanta...
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley reacts after hitting the game winning RBI single to score Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies in the ninth inning in Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves defeated the Dodgers 3-2 to take game 1. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley homered and drove in the winning run with a single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series.

Blake Treinen struck out Freddie Freeman to open the ninth before giving up Ozzie Albies’ bloop single. Albies stole second and Riley followed with his line drive into the left-field corner.

Riley spread his arms in celebration as he rounded first base and was swarmed by happy teammates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

