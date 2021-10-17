Riley’s game-winning single in 9th lifts Braves past Dodgers

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley homered and drove in the winning run with a single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series.

Blake Treinen struck out Freddie Freeman to open the ninth before giving up Ozzie Albies’ bloop single. Albies stole second and Riley followed with his line drive into the left-field corner.

Riley spread his arms in celebration as he rounded first base and was swarmed by happy teammates.

