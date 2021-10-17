Savannah Police investigates downtown shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Savannah.



Police say officers responded to a shooting at Congress and Whitaker Street around 12:29 a.m. Sunday.



Officials say initial indication shows an adult male was shot in the area of Congress and Jefferson Street. He was transported to the hospital with a non life threatening injury.



The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.