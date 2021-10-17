Sky Cams
Savannah Police investigates downtown shooting

Savannah Police investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Savannah.
Savannah Police investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Savannah.(Source: Gray TV)
By Brian Bailey
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Savannah.

Police say officers responded to a shooting at Congress and Whitaker Street around 12:29 a.m. Sunday.


Officials say initial indication shows an adult male was shot in the area of Congress and Jefferson Street. He was transported to the hospital with a non life threatening injury. 

The shooting remains under investigation.

