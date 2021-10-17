Savannah State University celebrates Homecoming 2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of Savannah State University alumni came far and wide to celebrate homecoming this weekend.

Homecoming was cancelled last year due to COVID. WTOC sent a crew down to the university to see how alumni and students celebrated this year.

Alumni and students were grilling, dancing, and enjoying celebrating together.

Some alumni WTOC spoke with told us they’d been tailgating for several years now and were happy to cheer on the Tigers at Saturday’s game.

“Last year we missed it,” said alumni Armand Burnett. “We felt like something was missing. This year we’re able to get back together come out here and tailgate. As you can see, it’s almost like a big family reunion we have here. We come out here. We cook. We fellowship. We eat together. We just have fun all as a Tiger family.

“It is so much fun,” said alumna Adriunne McIntosh-Troutman. “You just don’t know. We live for this weekend. We plan all year so we can have this great weekend. We come in on Thursday and we leave out on Sunday.”

“The biggest thing is, we do it for her,” said alumni Steven Young. “This is Janean. Our friend actually brought this whole crew together to make us one. She passed away in 2016. We’re going to continue to do this in honor of her. She is the best and this is what we live for.”

Savannah State beat Clark Atlanta 49-14.

