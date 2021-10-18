Sky Cams
Another walk-off: Braves beat Dodgers 5-4, lead NLCS 2-0

Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario is congratulated by teammates after hitting the game winning RBI...
Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario is congratulated by teammates after hitting the game winning RBI single during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of baseball's National League Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves defeated the Dodgers 5-4 to lead the series 2-0 games. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead.

Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever.  Seager tried for a backhand snag, and the ball went under his glove into the outfield.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

