Burton Fire meets goal of getting Jacob Kits into classrooms

The Burton Fire District putting potentially life-saving Jacob Kits into the eighth and final public school in their district.(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A project four years in the making, that was started after a student lost his life, was completed Monday in the Lowcountry.

“When we started this it was a vision, a pipe dream to get all of our schools and all of our classrooms, that was the goal, but to actually cross the finish line… What makes this remarkable for us is that it’s been a community driven project. All $20,000 that’s been raised has been raised by the community through donations,” said Burton Fire Captain Daniel Byrne.

The little red kits are to help stop bleeding, but Byrne hopes they’ll just stay on the wall.

“It’s the program that we’ll tell everybody we hope this is the biggest waste of time and money that the fire district has ever done because it’s not going to be used.”

Byrne says while they have achieved their initial goal, more classrooms have been built since they started this project meaning it’s not quite over yet.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

