Chamber of Commerce excited by success of 2021 Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival

(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - There was plenty of seafood and fun to go around at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival over the weekend.

The Richmond Hill/Bryan County Chamber of Commerce said this could be a record setting year for them financially.

At least 20,000 people filled this park throughout the weekend, which the chamber of commerce says is comparable to previous years. Chamber CEO Kathryn Johnson says she wants people to know this event is for the community and their support every year keeps it going.

“The Boy Scouts picking up the trash. We were able to donate a good portion to them and our non-profit vendors. So, I just hope those 20,000 people know their money’s going toward a really great cause and that we appreciate their support in keeping it here in our town,” Johnson said.

Johnson says they’re still looking at the numbers from this weekend, but the festival gives them the chance to give back and they’re looking forward to doing it all over again next year.

