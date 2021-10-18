Chatham Co. introduces new gang prevention effort

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new gang prevention effort was announced in our area Monday.

The Chatham County Legislative Gang Prevention and Intervention Commission announced the “912 Rescue Mission” initiative. It will focus on intervention strategies and put together quarterly events for residents to provide input and ideas to the commission.

The initiative will officially launch on November 6. The commission is chaired by State Representative Carl Gilliard, who says that they are working with the Chatham County District Attorney’s office to regulate the GBI’s criminal database.

“You can’t put these people in a base for life. That’s very unfair because if that child is 15 and they get put in the database for something that they did at 15 and then they are 30 years old and they can’t even raise their family because their in a base,” said Rep. Gilliard.

He also says that the commission is planning to work on Medicare expansion for families to be able to afford counseling as well as leading an effort for free counseling to families who can not afford it.

