Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Christmas tree shortage expected amid global supply shortage

By CNN
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - For Americans this holiday season, whether they check off one essential item on their Christmas list depends on the global supply shortage.

Artificial Christmas trees are the latest fallout from the ongoing global supply chain crisis that is causing a massive shipping backlog.

James Li, the supplier for National Tree Company in China, says his factory has a backlog of about 150 containers of Christmas trees worth about $3 million waiting to be shipped out.

Li said that many ships came to the United States but have not returned from the ports. Because of that, the goods cannot be shipped out.

The company has rented storage space to store the trees that would normally already be in the U.S.

Li warns that if the shipping backlog continues, many people may not be able to buy Christmas trees this year.

Many of those Christmas trees made in China end up at National Tree Company, a company in New Jersey that sells to retailers like Target and Amazon.

The shortage is jamming up ports in California where many storage container ships are sitting off the coast of Los Angeles.

National Tree Company Chief Executive Officer Chris Butler said that every day is a fight to get container ships.

“We’re fighting against toy manufacturers, electronics manufacturers, other manufacturers to get the containers, and we’re having to pay a lot more for those containers,” Butler said.

Butler said his company is paying 10 times more this year to bring their products across the ocean compared to last year.

“Because of that, we’re having to pass on some of those price increases to the consumer,” he said.

As a result, a 20% to 25% increase in the price of artificial trees is expected this year if you are lucky enough to still find one by Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Savannah Police investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Savannah.
Savannah Police investigates downtown shooting
Wesley Kennedy III during his time at Georgia Southern.
Former Georgia Southern football player reported missing
Savannah Police responded to the first block of Ashleigh Lane around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after...
Savannah Police investigating shooting in the Highlands area
2 females shot, 1 male injured on Brewer Street in Savannah

Latest News

Richmond Hill businesses happy with large turnout at seafood festival
A lawsuit filed against the Georgia Department of Labor “lacks proof,” according to the...
Ga. Department of Labor working to safely reopen career centers
Chamber of Commerce excited by success of 2021 Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the...
Trump files lawsuit to block release of Jan. 6 documents