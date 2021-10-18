Former Georgia Southern football player reported missing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department is searching for former Georgia Southern football player, John Wesley Kennedy III, who goes by “Wesley”.

A spokesperson for the Savannah Police Department says Kennedy reportedly left his home in Garden City and was reported missing by his family on Sunday.

Savannah Police tell WTOC Kennedy was reportedly seen near a wooded area on Dean Forest Road. SPD says officers searched the area but were unable to find Kennedy. SPD says the department’s helicopter was used to search the area but the search was unsuccessful.

Kennedy was a stand-out player at Benedictine Military School. He then played for Georgia Southern, but was removed from the team after being arrested on drug and gun charges in November 2020.

If you have any information on where Kennedy may be, call the Garden City Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.