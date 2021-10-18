Humane Society for Greater Savannah holds annual Fall Fair

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Humane Society for Greater Savannah was hustling and bustling Sunday with people and pets for their second annual Fall Fair!

The full day of festivities is the organization’s largest event of the year. Last year, the Humane Society held the first Fall Fair in place of their annual carnival. This year, organizers say they made it even bigger and better.

The event had more than 100 vendors, food trucks, a petting zoo, activities for the kids, a pet and person costume contest and more. The kids and the pups were dressed for the occasion and doing some trick-or-treating at each vendor along their way through the fair.

Montana Tohm with the humane society says the money raised from the event will go toward their medical department and that an event like this is just as much for them as it is for the community.

“We are on track this year to beat our adoption record, we’re so excited,” said Tohm. “We just surpassed our 2,000 adoption mark for this year, so that’s really heartwarming. We had a fabulous foster season. We had lots of fosters come in and support us, which was wonderful. Right now we’re in our fundraising season, so from September to December is really important to us as it’s the season of giving.”

The Humane Society for Greater Savannah has a lot more events throughout the rest of the year. If you’d like to attend any of them you can keep up with their Facebook page.

