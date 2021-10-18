Sky Cams
MONDAY | Chilliest morning in months followed by a stunning afternoon!

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Monday! Temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s in most communities with a few spots in the lower 50s through 7 a.m. Beaches and Atlantic- bordering islands are right around 60°. This morning is the coolest since early May.

It’s mostly clear this morning with only patchy fog possible, mainly west of I-95, through 8 a.m. With loads of sunshine in the first alert forecast, temperatures warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s by noon. Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 70s between 2 and 4 p.m.

Humidity remains low, and the forecast mostly sunny, this afternoon.

Temperatures, quickly, cool into the 60s around dinner-time this evening, then 50s between 9 and 11 p.m. across all communities except for the immediate coastline.

We’ll wake up to temperatures in the mid to upper 40s again Tuesday morning and rebound back into the 70s to 80 or so under lots of sunshine. Stunning fall weather only gradually warms heading into mid-week.

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

