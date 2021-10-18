NAACP Brunswick chapter prepares for Ahmaud Arbery murder trial

Sky Cams
By Jessica Savage
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The NAACP Brunswick chapter has been preparing for the start of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial.

The organization became involved at the request of Ahmaud Arbery’s family three weeks before the video of his killing was leaked to the public.

In a candid interview outside the Glynn County Courthouse, WTOC met with both the current and past presidents of the NAACP chapter in Brunswick to talk about the organization’s role with Ahmaud Arbery.

Past president Rev. John Perry said the organization became involved in April of 2020 at the family’s request. Keep in mind that was after Arbery was killed and three weeks before the video was released to the public.

“Our concern at that time was that the community had not been informed given any information about what had been taking place and so we asked Jackie Johnson could her and the interim chief put together a statement for the community,” Perry said.

They released this joint statement in response, which said the case had been turned over to another D.A. and “only limited information” could be released because of the “open investigation.”

“The response of the community was outrage. They felt like it wasn’t sufficient and they had not done due diligence in keeping them informed. Around that time we began to see a lot of activity from our community holistically trying to get results regarding this case.”

Since that time, current president Sharon Blue Lee says Arbery’s family has done a tremendous job keeping alive the story of their son.

“They’re committed. They’re organized. They’re very passionate so they make my job easy. I’m hear to support personally and our organization is here to support as needed,” Lee said.

She sees the trial as an opportunity for Brunswick to grow as a community.

“I think the justice system has an excellent opportunity to show to all citizens that justice is not blind when it comes to being fair, and that’s what our expectations are,” Lee said.

Lee went on to say the NAACP Brunswick chapter plans to be at the courthouse for the duration of the trial. She says she is hopeful the facts in the case will speak for themselves, and the organization will strategize as needed to support the community.

