Police investigating early Sunday morning shooting in Yamacraw Village
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours Sunday.
According to police, officers responded to Yamacraw Village at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday and found an adult male with a non-life threating gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation remains active.
