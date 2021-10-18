Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Police investigating early Sunday morning shooting in Yamacraw Village

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to Yamacraw Village at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday and found an adult male with a non-life threating gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation remains active.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Savannah Police investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Savannah.
Savannah Police investigates downtown shooting
Savannah Police responded to the first block of Ashleigh Lane around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after...
Savannah Police investigating shooting in the Highlands area
2 females shot, 1 male injured on Brewer Street in Savannah
Wesley Kennedy III during his time at Georgia Southern.
Former Georgia Southern football player reported missing

Latest News

Arbery family and Brunswick community come together ahead of jury selection in upcoming trial
Arbery family and Brunswick community come together ahead of jury selection in upcoming trial
‘You can’t leave that out of your mind’: Businesses remember Richmond Hill fire one month later
‘You can’t leave that out of your mind’: Businesses remember Richmond Hill fire one month later
Richmond Hill
‘You can’t leave that out of your mind’: Businesses remember Richmond Hill fire one month later
Humane Society Fall Fair 2021
Humane Society for Greater Savannah holds annual Fall Fair