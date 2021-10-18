Police investigating shooting near City Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is recovering after being shot near City Market early Sunday morning.

Employees at a nearby business say these shootings are far too common and it’s heartbreaking and concerning. This frequency has caused some businesses, like Charleston Shoe Co., to increase their security measures.

It’s even forced them to have talks with their employees about being aware and staying safe leaving work at the end of the day.

What we know about the shooting right now is limited as police continue to investigate. Police say officers responded to a shooting at Congress and Whitaker Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Initial reports indicate that a man was shot in the area of Congress and Jefferson Street, which is near City Market. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Amanda Vanhook is the manager at Charleston Shoe Co. in City Market, and she says her staff has several ways they try to stay safe. She says they always have two people working in the store in the evenings, especially on the weekends, they walk each other to their cars after their shift and they tightened up their security.

“We have changed, kind of amped up, the security a little bit. We do have our cameras in the store and everything. City Market, itself, does have security officers or security people that are around. We have their numbers immediately right there in case we ever feel uncomfortable about anything. It is frustrating because it does seem to be happening consistently in this area,” Vanhook said.

We have asked police if there’s been any arrests and if the suspect and victim knew each other. As of now, police say there aren’t any updates and it’s under investigation.

