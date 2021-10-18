Poppell Farms welcome back fall festivities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local family is welcoming folks back to their farm for their famous fall festival.

It has been two years since the Poppell’s have been able to have people in their ten-acre sorghum maze, but this year thousands of kids and their parents are going to be able to enjoy it.

Hundreds of students visited the farm on this foggy morning. (WTOC)

The growing process starts in July and the design is cut out when the sorghum is only two inches tall.

After about 90 days, the 20-21 maze is ready, complete with a tribute to this year’s milestone on the farm.

“We had planned to celebrate twenty years in 2020. It’s out logo and it says twenty years of memories. on the 20-20 we did a little play on that and we actually inserted a one into the zero,” said co-owner Tanya Poppell.

The weekends are packed with families enjoying hayrides, picking out pumpkins and seeing the farm animals.

The pumpkin patch is something kids and their parents look forward to every fall. (WTOC)

On weekdays, the Poppell’s welcome school kids on field trips.

“In 2019 we have 5,000 through the month of October, plus their families that came and visited with us,” said Tanya.

This year, thousands of students will once again make their way to the farm, getting hands-on experience and learning where their food comes from.

“This section of our farming operation is agritourism. Agritourism is a relatively new term. It is where farmers open up their farms and bring people in and show them what we do and how we live on a day-to-day basis,” said Tanya.

Visitors can learn about where their food comes from and even buy fresh products! (WTOC)

“It has just been really fun and everyone has been so kind, so generous and welcoming. You know, just letting us know that they’re glad we are back and they’re glad we are going to be open. We are just ready to have fun.” said Tanya Poppell.

