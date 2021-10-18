RBC Heritage planning on full capacity for 2022 tournament

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The biggest PGA golf tournament in our area made a few announcements Monday.

2019′s RBC Heritage Classic saw fans absolutely swarm the golf course, but 2020 and 2021 didn’t allow for that same experience. It’s back in 2022 though.

“We’re planning on as full a capacity as we can possibly get still knowing where we’ve been the last couple year. So it’s an exciting time for this community,” said Steve Wilmot, President of Heritage Classic Foundation

The tournament is still a ways away, taking place next April, but Wilmot says he’s already looking forward to a return to how things used to be.

“We’re expecting an incredible spring and in a roundabout way a true celebration to get back to what we were.”

There will be a few things different than they used to be though. Mainly, completely virtual tickets that fans will access on their phones.

“We officially went digital as of today and that will be a unique experience but it’s the right one. It’s an exercise that our team our staffs been going through for almost four years now.”

The tournament’s director added, the pandemic helped their transition to these virtual tickets and he believes it helped people get acclimated to them.

