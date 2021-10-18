Richmond Hill businesses happy with large turnout at seafood festival

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill showed up and showed out for this year’s Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. Thousands attended and made this year bigger than ever.

Debellation Brewing had a shuttle going back and forth for most of the weekend, making sure to turn all those festival goers into customers. The owner says all the foot traffic was a boost to business.

Owner Dave Goodell says this is the first year they’ve been open since the festival. So, they decided to rent a van and give people free shuttle rides to engage with the community.

“Since we weren’t involved in the festival directly, this was a good way for us to reach out and let people know we were there,” Goodell said.

Goodell says there was constant traffic for the two days they had the shuttle.

“I really couldn’t give you a number. It was a lot.”

The owner of Papa’s Pizza says in the three years they’ve been involved, they’ve never seen a turnout like this weekend.

“It may have been the biggest turnout of the festival. If not, it’s the biggest turnout we’ve seen. Had a great time. The crowds...it was a lot of families, a lot of people. You can tell everyone was happy to be out there and back together,” John Cade said.

And the support was tremendous.

“We sold out all three days.”

Goodell says it was about time the festival came back.

“Richmond Hill was struggling for last couple years. Maybe two to three years with hurricanes and COVID and everything else, so it was really good to see that going again and get people back to some state of normalcy.”

Cade says to him, the Chamber topped all the previous festivals, and he hopes they can do it all again.

“We’re coming back next year.”

And you might see Debellation Brewing’s name out there, they’re hoping to be a big sponsor for the next one.

