Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

SC leaders react to death of former U.S. Sec. of State Colin Powell

Retired Gen. Colin Powell, who served as former President George W. Bush's first secretary of...
Retired Gen. Colin Powell, who served as former President George W. Bush's first secretary of state, died Monday from complications of COVID-19, his family said.(Sam Houston State University)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCSC/AP) - Leaders are mourning the death of retired Gen. Colin Powell, who served as the nation’s first Black secretary of state.

Powell died Monday morning at Walter Reed National Medical Center from complications of COVID-19, his family said on his Facebook page. Powell had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the post states.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott mourned retired Gen. Colin Powell whom Scott called one of America’s strongest leaders.

“Colin Powell will forever be remembered as a great public servant and American patriot,” Scott said. “He dedicated his life to this nation and broke countless barriers along the way. He was a trailblazer as Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his service inspired and paved the way for many of today’s—and tomorrow’s—greatest leaders. While I am heartbroken to hear of his passing, I am grateful for his life of service that touched not only our nation, but every corner of the world. I salute his legacy and know that it will live on for generations to come.”

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Twitter that he was “surprised and saddened to hear of one of the great American leaders of any time.”

“His service to our nation was legendary on so many fronts,” Graham said.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said the country was mourning “one of our finest statesmen.”

Our country is grateful for General Powell’s leadership and for his service. Please join Peggy and me in praying for General Powell’s wife, Alma, and the rest of their family.

Powell served as former President George W. Bush’s first secretary of state.

Bush said Monday that he and former first lady Laura Bush were “deeply saddened” by Powell’s death.

“He was a great public servant” and “widely respected at home and abroad,” Bush said. “And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend. Laura and I send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man.”

Powell rose to national prominence under Republican presidents and considered a presidential bid of his own, but ultimately moved away from the party. He endorsed Democrats in the last four presidential elections, starting with former President Barack Obama. He emerged as a vocal Donald Trump critic in recent years, describing Trump as “a national disgrace” who should have been removed from office through impeachment.

Following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, Powell said he no longer considered himself a Republican.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Savannah Police investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Savannah.
Savannah Police investigates downtown shooting
Wesley Kennedy III during his time at Georgia Southern.
Former Georgia Southern football player reported missing
Savannah Police responded to the first block of Ashleigh Lane around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after...
Savannah Police investigating shooting in the Highlands area
2 females shot, 1 male injured on Brewer Street in Savannah

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decrease in North Carolina
Ahmaud Arbery's mother is speaking about the highly-anticipated murder trial for the three men...
GRAPHIC: Ahmaud Arbery's mother speaks ahead of anticipated trial
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van in...
Lawmakers give Amazon ‘final chance’ to clear up testimony
This protest stems from the deadline Southwest set for employees to get vaccinated, which was...
Southwest workers protest COVID-19 vaccination mandate policy
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications