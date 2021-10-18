Traffic on Hwy 67 for the fair in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro’s Highway 67 can be congested on a random afternoon. But this week will be even busier with the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair.

An estimated 60,000 to 65,000 or more people will visit the fair over the week. That means even more traffic than normal on Highway 67.

Bulloch County’s sheriff asks people to pay attention and do their part to keep a challenging situation from getting worse.

This marks the first Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair since Highway 67 widened to four lanes all the way to Interstate 16. Sheriff Noel Brown says his deputies will be here in force to direct traffic for people coming to the fair and for those trying to get around it.

His office has posted info on social media of which lanes to use. He urges people to stay alert as they approach this area because lanes could be slowed long before you reach this point.

“You’ve got to slow down this week. Because you’re going to have to slow down to a dead stop around the fair area,” Sheriff Brown said.

He says drivers who accidentally get in the entrance traffic will be sent into the fair parking lot and looped through to get back on the road - no exceptions. He says even a few cars trying to cut back through could create a traffic nightmare.

The sheriff asks people to be careful, pay attention, and get in the correct lane as soon as they can to avoid a bottleneck when they get here.

