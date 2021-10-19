Sky Cams
Alex Murdaugh denied bond; judge orders psychiatric evaluation

A Richland County judge has denied bond for Alex Murdaugh and is requiring him to undergo a...
By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County judge has denied bond for Alex Murdaugh and is requiring him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The 53-year-old former Lowcountry attorney is charged with two felony counts of obtaining property under false pretenses.

Judge Clifton Newman said he was considering the financial resources and mental condition of Murdaugh.

WATCH FULL HEARING:

During the hearing, Satterfield family attorneys Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter asked that if the judge give Murdaugh a surety bond to ensure that he can’t easily make the bond and for GPS tracking to be used.

Murdaugh’s attorney Dick Harpootlian asked that Murdaugh be given a personal recognizance bond in order to continue his drug rehabilitation whether in-state or out of state.

Investigators from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say Murdaugh’s charges stem from their investigation into misappropriated settlement funds in the death of Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.

TIMELINE: Key dates in the Murdaugh family investigations

He is accused of taking more than $3 million from the late housekeeper.

Affidavits released Saturday Murdaugh “coordinated with Ms. Satterfield’s family to sue himself in order to seek an insurance settlement with the stated intent to the proceeds to the Satterfield family to pay for funeral expenses and monetary compensation for Satterfield’s children.”

During the bond hearing, Murdaugh’s attorney Dick Harpooltian claimed that during the Satterfield lawsuit, Murdaugh had no say in where the money went and that he was not the lawyer -- but the defendant.

The prosecutors claimed that Murdaugh used his position of power to take control of the Satterfield situation.

Murdaugh will submit to random drug tests and his passport has been surrendered.

SLED says that there could be more charges in the future.

