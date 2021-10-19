Children’s Museum of Pooler nominated for statewide award

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - When the Children’s Museum of Pooler opened up in early 2020 there was plenty of excitement, which quickly faded as the pandemic set in.

But nearly two years later the museum is doing better than ever, and now it’s even been nominated for a statewide award.

“This was a dream of ours for many years,” said the museum’s executive director Crystal Daniels.

In March of 2020 that dream became a reality for the Daniels family.

A dream that was almost short lived.

“We were open about six days before COVID shut us down,” Daniels said.

Forcing the museum to shut their doors for months.

“As a brand-new business, it was a very scary time for us,” said Daniels.

But just as they teach kids to be creative, they too started to think outside the box.

“We just had to be really careful of how we were playing in the museum and getting everything nice and clean and safe for our children to come through,” says Daniels.

As time passed, more and more families began to discover this new adventure in their own backyard.

“You come in one day and you just have this huge rush of people and you’re just like, ‘whoa where did that come from?’ Because it hasn’t been like that,” said museum director Jolene Griffin.

But it wasn’t only locals who began to take notice.

In fact, just this week the museum was nominated for a Best of Georgia Award from the Georgia Business Journal.

Which comes as no surprise to Griffin, “I do think that we’re the best of Georgia, but I could be biased.”

Biased or not it’s hard to ignore how far they come in such a short period of time.

A success employees’ credit to their owners the Daniels family.

“Without their love and determination, I don’t think this museum would be what it is and what it’s going to be,” Griffin said.

But if you ask the Daniels, well, they’re just happy this dream was one they shared with an entire community.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily anything we’ve done. I just think it was a need. A safe place for children to come play and explore and learn and we were just happy to provide the platform for it.”

The Children’s Museum of Pooler has a bunch of community events coming up including some Halloween celebrations at the end of this month.

