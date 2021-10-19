Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 10-18-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High pressure builds in to our area today through Thursday. This will bring lots of sunshine and dry weather. Temps will be slightly below average to start the week but warm everyday. A cold front is expected to move into the area late Friday into Saturday. Computer models agree that there will not be much moisture with the front so our rain chances will be low. But the disagree on the weekend temps. So for right now we’ll keep a chance for showers Friday into Saturday with temps slightly cooler Saturday and Sunday. This may change so continue to get daily updates.

Today will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.

Tonight will be mostly clear, lows in the mid to upper 40s inland to mid 50s at beaches.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs near 80.

Tuesday night will be clear, lows in the low 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows near 60.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows 60s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs near 80.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, highs near 80.

Sunday night will be mostly clear, low in the low 60s.

TROPICS: No tropical development expected in the next 5 days.

Marine Forecast: Today: NE winds at 10-15 with gusts to 20 kt. Seas 1-2 ft. Tonight: NE winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 1-2 ft. Tuesday: NE winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 1-2 ft.

