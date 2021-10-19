Sky Cams
Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 10-19-2021

*
*(wtoc)
By Dave Turley
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather into Wednesday.  This will bring lots of sunshine and dry weather and warmer temps.  A cold front is expected to move into the area late Friday into Saturday.  Computer models agree that there will not be much moisture with the front so our rain chances will be low.  But the computer models disagree on the weekend temps.  So for right now we’ll keep a chance for low chance for showers Thursday and Friday with temps slightly cooler Saturday and Sunday.  This may change so continue to get daily updates.

Today will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 70s.

Tonight will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 40s inland to upper 50s at beaches.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 60s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows 60s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows near 60.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday night will be mostly clear, low in the low 60s.

Monday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low to mid 80s.

TROPICS:   No tropical development expected in the next 5 days.

Marine Forecast:  Today: NE winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2 ft.  Tonight: E winds at 5 kt.  Seas 1 ft.  Wednesday: E winds at 5 kt.  Seas 1 ft.

