Final stages of Korn Ferry Tour qualifying

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Professional golf back in Savannah next month. And this time, they’ll be playing for their jobs.

Preparations continuing for the Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying. A Media Day today at The Landings Club, which will host the event the first week of November where 140 players will compete for various levels of exempt status for the 2022 Korn Ferry season. Their play in Savannah will determine how many events they will be eligible to compete in next year.

Many of the pros who competed in the Club Car Championship at The Landings in March will be back.

Also competing will be Davis Thompson, a three-time All-American at the University of Georgia who made his professional debut in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree this summer and will be looking to take the next step in his pro career.

“A lot of high stakes, but there are with any tournament. So, you have to go out, compete and have fun and ready to play well. It’s kind of a different tournament because you feel like you win if you finish sixth because you get status. But the goal is to try to win every tournament, so I’m just going to try to have that mindset,” Thompson said.

The Qualifying Tournament will be played November 1-7 on The Landings Marshwood and Magnolia courses. It is a free and open to the public, an opportunity for local fans to get their first look at players who will be among golf’s future stars.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.