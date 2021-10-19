Jury selection continues for trial of 3 men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is day two of jury selection in the trial of the three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick.

The defense and prosecution picked up right where they left off Monday night, with a new panel of 20 potential jurors coming in Tuesday morning.

Day two of the voir dire process includes group questions for a new panel of 20 potential jurors, those selected by the attorneys for follow-up questions will be pulled aside later.

The first day of the jury selection process began around 1 p.m. and finished around 6:30 p.m. Monday night.

In the at first group, one juror pulled aside for individual questioning said he didn’t want to be there, and that he didn’t want other people’s lives in his hands.

Another juror said “none of this makes me feel good” about the outcome of the case, whatever the outcome is.

In that first group of 20 MOnday, jurors were asked if they have a negative feeling toward Travis McMichael, and at least seven jurors raised their hand. And at least nine jurors raised a hand when asked the same about Greg McMichael, almost half of the potential jurors in the room at the time.

