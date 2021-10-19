Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Murdaugh denied bond; judge orders psychiatric evaluation

Attorney Alex Murdaugh enters a courtroom in Columbia to appear at a bond hearing on two...
Attorney Alex Murdaugh enters a courtroom in Columbia to appear at a bond hearing on two charges Tuesday morning.(WIS)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC/WIS) - A Richland County judge has denied bond for Alex Murdaugh and is requiring him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The 53-year-old former Lowcountry attorney is charged with two felony counts of obtaining property under false pretenses.

Judge Clifton Newman said he was considering the financial resources and mental condition of Murdaugh.

Murdaugh’s lawyer, Dick Harpootlian, made a similar argument as he did in Hampton County about a month ago when Murdock had a bond hearing on charges related to attempted suicide. Harpootlian said his client is not a flight risk or danger to the community and has been battling drug addiction for 20 years.  The lawyer claims that after Murdaugh’s six weeks of treatment, he is now off the drugs he was addicted to.

“We knew it was going to be an uphill battle obviously with all the public interest and the enormity of the accusations, but we’re glad that the judge is concerned about his mental condition,” Harpootlian said.

On the other hand, the attorney general’s office and the lawyers of Gloria Satterfield’s estate said that Murdock stole millions and asked the judge to either deny bond or set it at $4.3 million.

“We think it’s a good decision and a good day for justice,” Eric Bland said. Bland is a lawyer for Gloria Satterfield’s estate.

“It was important to demonstrate that influence and power does not create a second tier of justice in this state,” said Ronnie Richter, another lawyer for Gloria Satterfield’s estate.

Also of note, SLED confirmed they are looking into several separate investigations involving Murdock.

After calling a 15-minute recess, the judge denied bond and stated his concern for Murdock’s mental state, ordering a psychiatric evaluation be done.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Wesley Kennedy III during his time at Georgia Southern.
Former Georgia Southern football player reported missing
Police investigating early Sunday morning shooting in Yamacraw Village
From left: Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan
Jury selection begins for trial of 3 men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

Latest News

The Burton Fire District putting potentially life-saving Jacob Kits into the eighth and final...
Burton Fire meets goal of getting Jacob Kits into classrooms
Burton Fire meets goal of getting Jacob Kits into classrooms
Burton Fire meets goal of getting Jacob Kits into classrooms
Chatham Co. introduces new gang prevention effort
RBC Heritage planning on full capacity for 2022 tournament
The biggest PGA golf tournament in our area made a few announcements Monday.
RBC Heritage planning on full capacity for 2022 tournament