People travel to show support for Arbery family ahead of trial

By Sean Evans
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of about 100 outside the Glynn County courthouse come from as far away as Philadelphia, Chicago, and Atlanta.

Organizers say they want Ahmaud Arbery’s family to see they have a community of supporters as soon as they walk out of the courthouse.

And that’s where the group has been posted up this week, in the lawn just outside the main entrance. Holding signs and leading chants, the leaders say they’re planning on staying the whole first week of the jury selection process.

“Ahmaud Arbery’s life mattered. And we came down here because where there is injustice at one place, there’s injustice everywhere,” Desiree L.A. Whitfield said.

The group’s travel has been supported by the Transformative Justice Coalition, which according to their website, is providing bus and hotel accommodations.

