Planning started for what the holiday season will look like in Savannah

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Everyone’s getting ready for Halloween, but it might not be too early to start thinking about Christmas.

Some people might be thinking we need to get through Halloween and Thanksgiving first, but before we know it, Christmas is right around the corner.

Every year around Christmas time, decorations fill downtown Savannah. And there are several traditions that bring in the holiday season.

There’s a popular Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Bull and Broughton Street. And a big Christmas parade hosted by the WaterFront Association that hasn’t happened since the pandemic started.

The mayor says right now anyone who requests a permit under the right conditions should be approved, but we’ll know for sure closer to that time.

“It is a little early. We’re still talking about Halloween, but if our numbers continue a downward trend by December, we should be in real good shape. I’m hoping we are,” Mayor Van Johnson said.

We reached out to the Waterfront Association that hosts the parade. They’re discussing whether an event like this is doable, but they might be able to give a final answer in a couple of weeks.

