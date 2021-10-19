Savannah Fire working with community to share tips during Fire Prevention Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As temperatures cool, house fires increase. That’s why it’s a good idea to make sure your smoke alarms are working now.

October is Fire Prevention Month, and the Savannah Fire Department is reminding people about the importance of early fire detection.

Firefighters spent time at the Pennsylvania Avenue Recreation Center on Tuesday, to share lifesaving smoke and carbon monoxide alarm information with senior citizens.

It’s so important to be connected to our community. For the companies to be able to come by and see community members the service daily, it’s huge. its building those relationships that connection with the community and to answer any questions they may have,” William Handy said.

The fire prevention push continues Wednesday. Savannah firefighters will be at the J.G. Smith Elementary School showing students how to make their homes.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.