Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah Fire working with community to share tips during Fire Prevention Month

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As temperatures cool, house fires increase. That’s why it’s a good idea to make sure your smoke alarms are working now.

October is Fire Prevention Month, and the Savannah Fire Department is reminding people about the importance of early fire detection.

Firefighters spent time at the Pennsylvania Avenue Recreation Center on Tuesday, to share lifesaving smoke and carbon monoxide alarm information with senior citizens.

It’s so important to be connected to our community. For the companies to be able to come by and see community members the service daily, it’s huge. its building those relationships that connection with the community and to answer any questions they may have,” William Handy said.

The fire prevention push continues Wednesday. Savannah firefighters will be at the J.G. Smith Elementary School showing students how to make their homes.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Wesley Kennedy III during his time at Georgia Southern.
Former Georgia Southern football player reported missing
Police investigating early Sunday morning shooting in Yamacraw Village
From left: Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan
Jury selection begins for trial of 3 men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

Latest News

People travel to show support for Arbery family ahead of trial
People travel to show support for Arbery family ahead of trial
A week after athletic complex shooting, the mayor discusses healing as a community
A week after athletic complex shooting, the mayor discusses healing as a community
The 2021 Sunbelt Ag-Expo in Moultrie, Georgia is happening this week.
Sunbelt Ag Expo opens with lots of new equipment, technology
FILE PHOTO
Planning started for what the holiday season will look like in Savannah