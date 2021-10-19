Savannah Police release safety tips, suggested trick-or-treat time for Halloween

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department, in conjunction with city leaders, recommend that trick or treating occurs on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5-8 p.m.

On Friday, October 29, Northwest Precinct will host a trunk or treat event including fun games and candy at their location, 602 E. Lathrop Avenue, between 6-8 p.m.

Eastside Precinct is partnering with multiple community organizations for a trunk or treat event between 5-8 p.m. on Friday, October 29, in Daffin Park.

Central Precinct officers will come to a neighborhood near you as they drive the SPD Mobile Command Bus to give out candy and special SPD swag on Saturday, October 30, during trick or treat hours.

On October 31, Southside Precinct officers will visit Halloween events at Tribble Park from 12-3 p.m. and Kensington Park to pass out candy.

Community members are encouraged to wear masks at each event as SPD adheres to COVID-19 recommendations.

Safety tips for trick-or-treaters and parents:

Trick or treat during the suggested timeframe – 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 30

Only visit familiar, well-lit neighborhoods and homes that have their porch lights on.

Walk on the sidewalk and observe all traffic laws.

Parents should inspect children’s candy before they eat any. If anything is unwrapped or looks suspicious, throw it away.

Make sure trick-or-treaters have a flashlight and are wearing costumes that do not restrict their vision, could cause them to trip, are flame retardant and are light colored and visible. Consider placing reflective tape on costumes or treat bags.

Don’t run! Walk.

Never go into a stranger’s home.

Always trick or treat with an adult.

Notify police of any suspicious activity.

Safety Tips for Homeowners:

Only hand out commercially wrapped candy.

Only turn your porch light on if you welcome trick-or-treaters.

Secure pets.

Safety Tips for Motorists:

Drive slowly and be aware of children who could dart in and out of traffic or between parked cars.

Avoid distractions, like using your cell phone or listening to loud music, which affect your ability to see or hear children.

NEVER drink and drive.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.